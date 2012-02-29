* Rupee hits three-week high of 48.83/dlr

MUMBAI, Feb 29 The Indian rupee posted a second straight month of gains against the dollar, and the currency is seen strengthening further as the European Central Bank's latest injection of cheap funds is expected to trigger more capital inflows into emerging markets.

However, surging crude oil prices and their cascading impact on inflation and growth in India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements, is expected to limit the rise in the local currency, traders said.

The rupee has strengthened by 8.31 percent so far in 2012, after sliding nearly 16 percent in 2011.

It ended at 49.0050/0150 to the dollar on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's close of 49.0750/0850 and taking its gains in February to 0.9 percent. It had touched 48.83 during the day -- its highest since Feb. 7, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"There are huge huge inflows into equities and debt," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.

Foreign funds have poured $11.74 billion into Indian stocks and debt so far in 2012, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, an indication of their bullish outlook on Asia's third largest economy.

More inflows are likely as overseas investors are expected to bid aggressively in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp's share auction that opens on Thursday, traders said

The government aims to raise at least $2.5 billion by selling a 5 percent holding in the country's biggest oil producer.

"The only worry (for the rupee) is oil. And if this issue is removed, the rupee will fly to 46-47 levels," Raina said.

Oil prices have jumped in the past few days on concerns of supply disruptions and on easing worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

The recent approval of a second tranche of bailout funds to Greece, and the European Central Bank's longer-term refinancing operations are some of important steps expected to prevent a financial meltdown in Europe.

The ECB on Wednesday, allotted 529.531 billion euros to European banks in its second tender of three-year cash at very low rates.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.36.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 49.36, on a total volume of $3.87 billion. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)