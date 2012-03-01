MUMBAI, March 1 The Indian rupee is expected to open weaker on Thursday as a weak euro and dollar demand from domestic oil refiners are seen weighing. * A sharper slide in the rupee, though, is unlikely because of robust capital flows into local equities and debt, traders said. * India's share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion should see foreign fund inflows supporting the rupee. * Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.06 to the dollar and move between 48.60 and 49.20 range. It closed at 49.0050/0150 on Wednesday. * The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.51 percent at 0237 GMT and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore fell 0.29 percent. * The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to hit a near one-week low. * The European Central Bank loaned 530 billion euros in cheap money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts had expected for the bank's second long-term refinancing operation. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)