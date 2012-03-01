MUMBAI, March 1 The Indian rupee is
expected to open weaker on Thursday as a weak euro and dollar
demand from domestic oil refiners are seen weighing.
* A sharper slide in the rupee, though, is unlikely because
of robust capital flows into local equities and debt, traders
said.
* India's share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp
that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion should see
foreign fund inflows supporting the rupee.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.06 to
the dollar and move between 48.60 and 49.20 range. It closed at
49.0050/0150 on Wednesday.
* The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.51 percent at 0237 GMT and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore fell 0.29 percent.
* The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to
hit a near one-week low.
* The European Central Bank loaned 530 billion euros in
cheap money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts had
expected for the bank's second long-term refinancing operation.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)