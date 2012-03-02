MUMBAI, March 2 The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday after a muted foreign investor response to the government's share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. * The government fell just short of its target in the chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the country's largest oil producer, in a faltering start to revive asset sales to patch its widening fiscal deficit. * Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.20 to the dollar and move between 48.80 and 49.40 range. It closed at 49.21/22 on Thursday. * The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.53 percent at 0237 GMT and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore rose 0.41 percent. * The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having fallen to one-week lows against the dollar and other currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)