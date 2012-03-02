MUMBAI, March 2 The Indian rupee is likely
to open little changed on Friday after a muted foreign investor
response to the government's share sale in state-run Oil and
Natural Gas Corp.
* The government fell just short of its target in the
chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the country's largest
oil producer, in a faltering start to revive asset sales to
patch its widening fiscal deficit.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.20 to
the dollar and move between 48.80 and 49.40 range. It closed at
49.21/22 on Thursday.
* The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.53 percent at 0237 GMT and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore rose 0.41 percent.
* The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having
fallen to one-week lows against the dollar and other currencies
in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash
injection by the European Central Bank.
