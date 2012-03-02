* Rupee to weak to 49.75/80 in the near term-Federal Bank
* Poor foreign response to share sale in ONGC disappoints
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 2 The Indian rupee fell on
Friday as a surge in global oil prices to their highest since
2008 triggered demand for dollars, while seesawing stock market
provided little clues about fund flows.
India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and
refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market.
"The market is getting more concerned over oil prices," said
Hari Chandramgathan, a dealer at Federal Bank in Mumbai. "If
Brent breaks through $130, that will dampen overall risk
assets."
At 10:23 a.m. (0453 GMT), the rupee was at 49.33/34
to the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 49.21/22. It
opened stronger at 49.15.
Chandramgathan said the rupee could weaken towards 49.75/80
in the near term as investors trim long dollar positions. India
runs a large external deficit, and higher world oil prices would
put more pressure.
A muted foreign investor response to the government's share
sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp also
weighed down sentiment.
The government fell just short of its target in the chaotic
$2.5 billion auction of shares in the country's largest oil
producer, in a faltering start to revive asset sales to patch
its widening fiscal deficit.
The rupee has gained 8.31 percent this year on foreign
portfolio inflows of about $12 billion, after falling nearly 16
percent in 2011.
The main stock index flip-flopped giving little
direction about fund flows, while the rise in world oil prices
would pile pressure on state refiners to raise domestic fuel
prices.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.32.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.64, on total volume of $697 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)