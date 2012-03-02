MUMBAI, March 2 The Indian rupee fell to a
three-week low on Friday afternoon as high global oil prices
spurred demand for dollars, while subdued stocks and muted
investor response to a share sale dampened inflow hopes.
* The government failed to sell all of the shares in its
$2.5 billion auction of a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas
Corp on Thursday, indicating a faltering start to
revive asset sales.
* At 1:32 p.m. (0802 GMT), the rupee was at
49.48/49 to the dollar after hitting 49.50, its weakest since
Feb. 13, and off Thursday's close of 49.21/22.
* India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and
refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market.
* The main stock index was headed for its second
consecutive weekly fall, which also piled pressure on the rupee.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)