MUMBAI, March 2 The Indian rupee fell to a three-week low on Friday afternoon as high global oil prices spurred demand for dollars, while subdued stocks and muted investor response to a share sale dampened inflow hopes. * The government failed to sell all of the shares in its $2.5 billion auction of a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday, indicating a faltering start to revive asset sales. * At 1:32 p.m. (0802 GMT), the rupee was at 49.48/49 to the dollar after hitting 49.50, its weakest since Feb. 13, and off Thursday's close of 49.21/22. * India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency market. * The main stock index was headed for its second consecutive weekly fall, which also piled pressure on the rupee. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)