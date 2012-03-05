MUMBAI, March 5 The Indian rupee is
expected to weaken on Monday as dollar demand from oil refiners
and defence-related payments are likely to stay strong.
* The dollar's gains against major currencies in Asia and
the euro due to Europe's persistent debt problem may also weigh
on the rupee, traders said.
* The rupee is likely to open around 49.60 to the
dollar and move between 49.50 and 49.75, they said. It closed at
49.50/51 on Friday.
* At 0236 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.79 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore eased 0.11 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)