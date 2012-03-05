MUMBAI, March 5 The Indian rupee is expected to weaken on Monday as dollar demand from oil refiners and defence-related payments are likely to stay strong. * The dollar's gains against major currencies in Asia and the euro due to Europe's persistent debt problem may also weigh on the rupee, traders said. * The rupee is likely to open around 49.60 to the dollar and move between 49.50 and 49.75, they said. It closed at 49.50/51 on Friday. * At 0236 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.79 percent and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore eased 0.11 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)