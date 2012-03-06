MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian rupee is
expected to tread water early on Tuesday as investors await the
election results in the crucial northern state of Uttar
Pradesh.
* The results expected by noon (0630 GMT) would give clues
on the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to revive
stalled reforms, a key driver that would influence local stocks
and the rupee, traders said.
* The rupee is likely to open around 49.95 to the
dollar and move between 49.70 and 50.20, they said. It closed at
49.835/845 on Monday after touching a near six-week low of
49.9550.
* Subdued global risk sentiment and increased demand for
dollars from oil importers could pile pressure on the rupee,
traders said.
* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 1 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)