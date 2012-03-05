* Dollar demand for oil imports, defence purchases weigh
* Rupee hits 49.9550/dlr, lowest since Jan. 25
* Suspected RBI intervention limits rupee fall- traders
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 5 The Indian rupee slipped
to a six-week low on Monday weighed by persistent dollar demand
from importers for oil payments as well as defence equipment
purchases and weak local shares.
But, dealers expect the local currency to find
support from dollar sales by exporters and possibly the Reserve
Bank of India, whose policy is to smoothen sharp volatility in
the rupee.
The rupee ended at 49.835/845 to the dollar, after
dipping to 49.9550, a level last seen on Jan. 25, Thomson
Reuters data showed. The currency closed at 49.50/51 on Friday.
"Global sentiment is weak and oil prices may stay under
pressure," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice president of
foreign exchange trading at Development Credit Bank. These two
factors could keep the demand for dollars strong.
Negative local stocks and subdued risk appetite in global
financial markets due to a slowing Chinese economy and the risks
surrounding Greece's debt crisis weighed on the rupee.
India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements
to fuel its economy, the third largest in Asia, thereby making
the local oil refiners the biggest buyers of dollars in the
domestic currency market. For stories on oil, see
"But the rupee is expected to witness strong support around
50 levels," Raghuvanshi said.
Dealers said the RBI may have sold dollars through
state-owned banks above 49.90 levels to help limit the rupee's
slide on Monday. However, this can be confirmed only after the
RBI releases its data on forex intervention, after around 45
days.
The central bank has actively intervened in the local
currency market over the last few months, selling dollars while
simultaneously resorting to a flurry of steps aimed at cutting
speculation and improving dollar inflows.
In December, the RBI sold more than $9 billion in the spot
and forwards markets, its biggest intervention in nearly
three-and-half years, data released by the RBI in February
showed.
Indian shares logged their lowest closing level in more than
a month on Monday on worries that a lower-than-expected showing
by the Congress party in a key state poll could hamper any move
by the Congress-led federal government to revive stalled
reforms.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.28.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.16, on a total volume of $4.7 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)