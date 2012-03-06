MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian rupee fell further on Tuesday afternoon on negative local equities and as some companies stepped up dollar purchases due to maturing foreign loans.

* At 2:54 p.m. (0924 GMT), the rupee was at 50.18/19, the day's low and a level last touched on Jan. 25, according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.835/845 on Monday.

* The ruling Congress party's setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab states could make it harder for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's already weakened coalition government to pursue reforms that could shore up the country's economic growth.

* Traders said foreign fund inflows have slowed and the rupee's movement could be influenced by any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India in the local foreign exchange market.

* The RBI has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market to support the rupee, which had touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15, by selling dollars and also taking steps to curb speculation and boost dollar inflows.

* The local benchmark share index was down more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)