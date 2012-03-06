MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian rupee fell
further on Tuesday afternoon on negative local equities and as
some companies stepped up dollar purchases due to maturing
foreign loans.
* At 2:54 p.m. (0924 GMT), the rupee was
at 50.18/19, the day's low and a level last touched on Jan. 25,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.835/845 on
Monday.
* The ruling Congress party's setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and
Punjab states could make it harder for Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's already weakened coalition government to pursue reforms
that could shore up the country's economic growth.
* Traders said foreign fund inflows have slowed and the
rupee's movement could be influenced by any intervention by the
Reserve Bank of India in the local foreign exchange market.
* The RBI has been actively intervening in the foreign
exchange market to support the rupee, which had touched a record
low of 54.30 on Dec. 15, by selling dollars and also taking
steps to curb speculation and boost dollar inflows.
* The local benchmark share index was down more
than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)