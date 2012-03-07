MUMBAI, March 7 The Indian rupee is
expected to extend a slide to a fifth consecutive session on
Wednesday, pressured by oil import payments and dwindling
capital inflows as global risk appetite wanes.
* Traders said the rupee is likely to open around
50.50 to the dollar and move between 50.40 and 50.80. It closed
at 50.36/37 on Tuesday, after touching a six-week low of
50.3950.
* Asian shares fell for a third day in a row with renewed
uncertainty over Greece's bailout and mounting worries about
slowing global economies overshadowing support provided by ample
liquidity.
* At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.74 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)