MUMBAI, March 9 The Indian rupee is likely
to open steady on Friday, with demand for dollars from oil
importers offset by an improvement in global risk sentiment.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 50.27
to the dollar and move between 49.74 and 50.37. It closed at
50.28/29 on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a
local holiday.
* Asian shares rose, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high,
on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for
private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S.
employment data could check momentum.
* At 0235 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.49 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was down 0.13 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)