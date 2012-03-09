MUMBAI, March 9 The Indian rupee is likely to open steady on Friday, with demand for dollars from oil importers offset by an improvement in global risk sentiment. * Traders said the rupee should open around 50.27 to the dollar and move between 49.74 and 50.37. It closed at 50.28/29 on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Asian shares rose, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum. * At 0235 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.49 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.13 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)