* Better risk sentiment seen bolstering capital inflows

* Shares rise 1.9 pct; MCX jumps more than 37 pct on debut

* Rupee seen in wide 49.74 to 50.37/dlr range-trader

MUMBAI, March 9 The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday, helped by gains in local shares and hopes an improvement in global risk sentiment would bolster capital inflows.

Traders said signs that debt-laden Greece has moved closer to averting a default helped investor confidence, but the longer term outlook for the rupee would depend on the annual budget to be presented in parliament next Friday.

At 10:22 a.m. (0452 GMT), the rupee was at 49.925/930 to the dollar, 0.7 percent stronger than its Wednesday's close of 50.28/29. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

"Expectations of inflows in the stock market with the MCX IPO doing very well is also supporting sentiment for the rupee," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financials.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, which raised 6.6 billion rupees ($132 million) in an initial public offering, jumped more than 37 percent on its stock market debut.

The main stock index snapped a three-day fall and rebounded 1.9 percent, joining a rise across Asian markets.

Traders said the rupee is likely to swing in a wide range, between 49.74 and 50.37, with payments for oil imports a key driver.

"The direction for the rupee will depend on the budget, and also on the global sentiment," a trader with a foreign bank said.

Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex market. Brent crude rose above $125 a barrel, posting its sixth weekly gain in seven.

Traders will also be wary ahead of the U.S. jobs data due after the local market closes on Friday.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 50.36.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 50.16, on a total volume of $970 million. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)