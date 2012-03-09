(Updates to mid-morning)
* Better risk sentiment seen bolstering capital inflows
* Shares rise 1.9 pct; MCX jumps more than 37 pct on debut
* Rupee seen in wide 49.74 to 50.37/dlr range-trader
MUMBAI, March 9 The Indian rupee
strengthened on Friday, helped by gains in local shares and
hopes an improvement in global risk sentiment would bolster
capital inflows.
Traders said signs that debt-laden Greece has moved closer
to averting a default helped investor confidence, but the longer
term outlook for the rupee would depend on the annual budget to
be presented in parliament next Friday.
At 10:22 a.m. (0452 GMT), the rupee was at
49.925/930 to the dollar, 0.7 percent stronger than
its Wednesday's close of 50.28/29. The market was closed on
Thursday for a local holiday.
"Expectations of inflows in the stock market with the MCX
IPO doing very well is also supporting sentiment for the rupee,"
said Anil Kumar Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financials.
The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, which
raised 6.6 billion rupees ($132 million) in an initial public
offering, jumped more than 37 percent on its stock market debut.
The main stock index snapped a three-day fall and
rebounded 1.9 percent, joining a rise across Asian markets.
Traders said the rupee is likely to swing in a wide range,
between 49.74 and 50.37, with payments for oil imports a key
driver.
"The direction for the rupee will depend on the budget, and
also on the global sentiment," a trader with a foreign bank
said.
Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex market. Brent crude
rose above $125 a barrel, posting its sixth weekly gain in
seven.
Traders will also be wary ahead of the U.S. jobs data due
after the local market closes on Friday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.36.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 50.16, on a total volume of $970 million.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)