(Updates to mid-afternoon)
MUMBAI, March 9 The Indian rupee continued
to strengthen on Friday aided by local share gains, while hopes
of increased foreign fund inflows on expectations of renewed
risk appetite following positive sign from Greece also
supporting sentiment.
* Greece averted on Friday the immediate risk of an
uncontrolled default, winning strong acceptance from its private
creditors for a bond swap deal which will ease its massive
public debt and clear the way for a new international bailout.
* At 1:45 p.m. (0815 GMT), the rupee was at
49.9725/9800 to the dollar, stronger than its Wednesday's close
of 50.28/29. The market was closed on Thursday for a local
holiday.
* The main stock index snapped a three-day fall and
gained more than 1.6 percent.
* Traders said the rupee is likely to swing in a wide range,
between 49.74 and 50.37, with payments for oil imports a key
driver.
* Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex market. Brent crude
held above $125 a barrel, heading for its sixth weekly gain in
seven.
* Traders will also be wary ahead of the U.S. jobs data due
after the local market closes on Friday.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)