* Oil companies step up dlr purchases for payments
* Jan industrial output data at 0530 GMT eyed for growth
clues
* Data comes amid rising expectations for RBI rate cut
MUMBAI, March 12 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday as aggressive dollar purchases from local oil refiners
offset the impact from rising domestic stocks, with traders also
waiting for the industrial output data for clues on growth and
interest rates.
Expectations of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at
its policy review later this week have risen after the RBI
slashed the cash reserve ratio by 75 basis points on Friday, and
weak industrial output data would add to those bets.
Indian industrial production (IIP) is likely to
have grown by a median 2.1 percent in January from a year
earlier, compared with 1.8 percent in the previous month,
according to a Reuters poll.
At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the rupee was at 49.95/96
to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 49.84/85.
"There was some bit of dollar selling in early trades, but
oil companies have been continuously buying dollars, keeping the
pressure on the rupee," said a senior foreign exchange dealer
with a foreign bank.
The dealer predicts more weakness was likely in the local
currency with a move towards the 51 level as worries over global
growth trajectory persist.
The reduction in the CRR and consequent liquidity injection
is also not expected to increase the RBI's capacity to sell
dollars in case of a sharp slide in the rupee.
"Liquidity will still remain quite tight as outflows for
advance taxes will also happen," a foreign exchange dealer said.
Local companies will pay the last installment of their
advance taxes for the current financial year by March 15.
The RBI has been actively intervening in the currency
markets over the past few months to help support the rupee,
which touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
Oil is India's biggest import item, and consequently, local
oil refiners are the largest buyers of greenbacks in the
domestic currency market.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.4.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
around 50.16, on a total volume of $908 million.
