MUMBAI, March 13 The Indian rupee is
likely to rise in opening trades on Tuesday in anticipation of
inflows into local stocks, tracking gains in most Asian equities
and after strong industrial data on Monday.
* Pressure on the dollar before the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy statement at 1815 GMT is also seen aiding the local
currency.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 49.88
to the dollar and move between 49.75 and 50.10. It closed at
49.96/97 on Monday.
* At 0237 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1.44 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was up 1.12 percent.
* Signs of a rebound in Asia's third largest economy were
strong as the industrial output in January grew at its fastest
pace in seven months and as February car sales hit a record
high. For a detailed story, see.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)