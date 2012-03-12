* Dollar demand from oil companies weighs on currency

* Stronger-than-expected Jan IIP data lifts local stocks

* CRR cut gives RBI room for forex intervention

* Traders see no need or reason for FX market intervention (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, March 12 The Indian rupee weakened on Monday as dollar needs of local oil companies weighed, but a much stronger-than-expected industrial output data boosted local equities and fund inflow hopes, helping deflect some pressure off the currency.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 49.96/97 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 49.84/85, after moving in a band of 49.85 to 50.01 in the day.

Most traders expect the local currency to move in a wide band of 49.80 to 51.00 until growth trajectory in Asia's third-largest economy becomes clear through the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Thursday and the federal budget for the next fiscal year on Friday.

Although the RBI's 75 basis points cut last Friday to the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits that banks must hold with it, to infuse liquidity also makes room for intervention in case of a steep slide in the rupee, such a probability was pretty slim, traders said.

"There is no need to intervene right now as inflows are trickling in and the rupee looks to be stabilising. In any case, the rupee is in a far better position than last year," said a senior forex dealer with a private-sector bank.

The RBI has been actively intervening in the currency markets over the past few months to help support the rupee, which touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.

The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot market, marginally lower than $7.8 billion in December.

"If the rupee slides and the RBI has to intervene, they might prefer to cut CRR further as they have considerable room to do this," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank.

So far this year, the rupee has added about 6 percent compared with a steep drop of around 16 percent in 2011.

India's main share index rose nearly 0.5 percent on signs of a rebound in the country's flagging economy as the industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in 7 months and as February car sales hit a record high. For a detailed story, see

Oil is India's biggest import item, and consequently, local oil refiners are the largest buyers of the dollar in the domestic currency market.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 50.44.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended at around 50.2, on a total volume of $4.5 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)