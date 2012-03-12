* Dollar demand from oil companies weighs on currency
* Stronger-than-expected Jan IIP data lifts local stocks
* CRR cut gives RBI room for forex intervention
* Traders see no need or reason for FX market intervention
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 12 The Indian rupee weakened
on Monday as dollar needs of local oil companies weighed, but a
much stronger-than-expected industrial output data boosted local
equities and fund inflow hopes, helping deflect some pressure
off the currency.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
49.96/97 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 49.84/85,
after moving in a band of 49.85 to 50.01 in the day.
Most traders expect the local currency to move in a wide
band of 49.80 to 51.00 until growth trajectory in Asia's
third-largest economy becomes clear through the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Thursday and the federal budget for the
next fiscal year on Friday.
Although the RBI's 75 basis points cut last Friday to the
cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits that banks must hold
with it, to infuse liquidity also makes room for intervention in
case of a steep slide in the rupee, such a probability was
pretty slim, traders said.
"There is no need to intervene right now as inflows are
trickling in and the rupee looks to be stabilising. In any case,
the rupee is in a far better position than last year," said a
senior forex dealer with a private-sector bank.
The RBI has been actively intervening in the currency
markets over the past few months to help support the rupee,
which touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot
market, marginally lower than $7.8 billion in
December.
"If the rupee slides and the RBI has to intervene, they
might prefer to cut CRR further as they have considerable room
to do this," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability
committee at IndusInd Bank.
So far this year, the rupee has added about 6
percent compared with a steep drop of around 16
percent in 2011.
India's main share index rose nearly 0.5 percent on
signs of a rebound in the country's flagging economy as the
industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in 7
months and as February car sales hit a record high. For a
detailed story, see
Oil is India's biggest import item, and consequently, local
oil refiners are the largest buyers of the dollar in the
domestic currency market.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.44.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
at around 50.2, on a total volume of $4.5 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)