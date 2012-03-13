* Inflows, firm local equities support
* Persistent dollar buys by oil importers weigh
* US Fed policy decision watched for clues on global growth
(Adds quotes, background, updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 13 The Indian rupee rose on
Tuesday supported by gains in local stocks and an improved
outlook on foreign inflows, though reluctance to take big
positions before Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the
day, is seen limiting its rise.
The Federal Reserve's rate decision due around 1815 GMT is
being watched keenly for its stance on the need for further
monetary stimulus as U.S. labor market has recently begun
showing signs of improvement. For a poll, see
Persistent demand from local oil refiners, who happen to be
the biggest buyers of the greenback in India, could be a
spoilsport for the rupee, traders said.
At 10:41 a.m. (0511 GMT), the rupee was at 49.82/83
to the dollar, after hitting 49.79, a level last seen on March 5
according to Thomson Reuters. The unit had closed at 49.96/97 on
Monday.
Most traders expect a range of 49.75 to 50.20 for the day.
"Rupee is likely to be stuck in a range because even though
inflows are seen strong, continuous bidding from oil companies
and possibly for defence (equipment purchases) will keep rupee
strength limited," said a forex dealer with a state-owned bank.
Unexpectedly strong January industrial output numbers
coupled with record high car sales in February have brightened
outlook on foreign inflows, a key reason for the rupee's rise of
6.6 percent so far this year.
Foreign funds have invested over $12.6 billion in Indian
equities and debt so far this year, according to Securities and
Exchange Board of India.
For a detailed story on car sales and factory data, see
Traders said in the event of any negative developments in
the local or global economy, the downside on rupee is expected
to be limited as the Reserve Bank of India is most likely to
shore up the currency.
The RBI has been actively intervening in the currency
markets over the past few months to help support the rupee,
which touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
According to data released by the RBI on Monday, it sold a
net $7.3 billion in January in the spot market, only marginally
lower than $7.8 billion in December.
The RBI's 75 basis points cut of the cash reserve ratio, the
share of deposits that banks must hold with it, to infuse
liquidity has already created room for intervention in case of a
steep slide in the rupee, traders said.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.22.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
at around 50.02, on a total volume of $842 million.
