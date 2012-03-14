MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian rupee is expected to start higher on Wednesday in anticipation of capital inflows as global risk sentiment improves. * The rupee should open around 49.90 to the dollar and move between 49.85 and 50.00, compared with Tuesday's close of 49.93/94, traders said. * Investor risk tolerance has improved following strong retail sales data from the United States, better economic outlook predicted by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a sharp jump in Germany's ZEW economic think tank's monthly sentiment survey for March. * At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up nearly 1 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)