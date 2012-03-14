MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian rupee is
expected to start higher on Wednesday in anticipation of capital
inflows as global risk sentiment improves.
* The rupee should open around 49.90 to the dollar
and move between 49.85 and 50.00, compared with Tuesday's close
of 49.93/94, traders said.
* Investor risk tolerance has improved following strong
retail sales data from the United States, better economic
outlook predicted by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a sharp jump
in Germany's ZEW economic think tank's monthly sentiment survey
for March.
* At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up nearly 1 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures index in Singapore was up 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)