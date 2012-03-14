* Lower core inflation data sparks rate cut speculation on
Thursday
* Traders await fiscal deficit target for 2012/13 in budget
MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian rupee ended
marginally stronger on Wednesday aided by dollar inflows into
local shares, though importers' demand for the greenback
prevented a sharper rise.
Traders are now awaiting more clarity on the macro-economic
outlook from the Reserve Bank of India's mid-quarter monetary
policy review on Thursday and the federal government's annual
budget Friday.
They expect the rupee to weaken if the RBI cuts its key
interest rate in the review, as it would discourage foreign fund
inflow in the short term.
Non-food manufacturing inflation, which the central bank
uses to gauge demand-driven price pressures, slowed to a
14-month low, sparking speculation of a rate cut On Thursday.
Analysts were earlier expecting a reduction in interest rates
only in April.
"The market will look for the fiscal deficit figure keenly
(in the budget), because foreign fund inflows will depend on
it," said Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer
with state-run Andhra Bank.
A high fiscal deficit has been a cause of worry for foreign
investor.
The rupee ended at 49.91/92 to the dollar, slightly
stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.93/94, after moving in a
49.8350 to 50.0150 band during the session.
The main 30-share BSE index gained 0.6 percent to
17,919.30 points, marking a fourth consecutive session of gains
and its highest close since Feb. 24.
Dollar demand from oil and gold importers and due to
defence-related purchases, put a lid on the rupee's gains.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the
largest buyers of dollars in the local market.
Traders said dollar strength overseas also kept the rupee
under pressure.
The dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and 1-month
high versus the euro on Wednesday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.33.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
around 50.08, on a total volume of $4 billion.
