MUMBAI, March 15 The Indian rupee is
likely to fall early on Thursday, weighed by the dollar's gains
versus major currencies, pressure from importers and caution
before the central bank's rate decision at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
* The dollar held hefty gains in Asia after yet another
stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic
recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields.
* The rupee should open around 50.05 to the dollar
and move between 49.80 and 50.20, compared with Wednesday's
close of 49.91/92, traders said.
* The Reserve Bank of India is likely leave its key repo
rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, a Reuters poll
showed.
* At 0237 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
and the Nifty India stock futures index
in Singapore were both down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)