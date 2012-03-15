MUMBAI, March 15 The Indian rupee is likely to fall early on Thursday, weighed by the dollar's gains versus major currencies, pressure from importers and caution before the central bank's rate decision at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * The dollar held hefty gains in Asia after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. * The rupee should open around 50.05 to the dollar and move between 49.80 and 50.20, compared with Wednesday's close of 49.91/92, traders said. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, a Reuters poll showed. * At 0237 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore were both down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)