* USD demand from oil importers hits rupee
* Euro weakness also hits local currency
* Markets closed on Tues for public holiday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 30 The Indian rupee fell to near a
one-week low on Monday hit by heavy demand for dollars from oil
importers and tracking a euro that was under pressure.
The falls in the rupee came in the afternoon session, as the
euro failed to gain much traction despite broader weakness in
the dollar, given concerns about the toll that harsh austerity
measures are taking on activity across the
region.
Oil importers were also active through the session ahead of
the public holiday on Tuesday, spreading their buying across
three to four banks via small lots, dealers said.
Buying by state-run oil firms typically picks up during the
end of the month to meet payment obligations.
"A sudden bout of importer demand and the sudden fall in the
euro pushed the rupee down," said a dealer with a private bank.
The rupee fell to 52.73/74 to the dollar against
52.54/55 on Friday, with falls late in the session breaking the
range-bound trading seen through most of the morning.
The falls on Monday extend a period of recent weakness in
the rupee given the country's economic and fiscal challenges and
signs of slowing foreign fund flows.
The Reserve Bank of India has also largely refrained from
intervention, despite the increased number of bearish bets on
the rupee. See RBI Focus by double clicking
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 53.04.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 53.05 on a total volume of $2.8 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)