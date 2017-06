MUMBAI May 2 The Indian rupee dipped below 53 to the dollar to touch a near 4-month low on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained greenback demand from oil refiners.

The local unit has been under strong pressure due to concerns about a slowing economy and drying inflows from foreign funds.

The rupee was last changing hands at 52.95/96 to the dollar.

USD/INR faces strong resistance at 52.94-00, the 76.4 percent retracement of its December-February fall, traders said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)