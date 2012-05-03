MUMBAI May 3 India's central bank likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market at around 53.45 rupee levels, three traders said, after the local currency touched a four-month low earlier in the session.

The dollar rose to an intraday high of 53.4550, before being pulled back to 53.39/40 levels.

