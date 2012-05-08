MUMBAI May 8 The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday as global risk sentiment improved, while the postponement of GAAR by a year and an active central bank has also helped bolster the rupee's sentiment.

The rupee was last trading at 52.8250/8350 to the dollar versus the 52.9150/9250 Monday close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)