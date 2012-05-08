MUMBAI May 8 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks in afternoon trading on Tuesday as the rupee fell mirroring the rout in stocks, four dealers said.

"The selling does not seem to be heavy. The RBI seems to have sold from around 53.30 levels," a chief dealer with a state-run bank said.

The rupee was last at 53.185/200 to the dollar compared to its 52.9150/9250 close on Monday. India's main stock index ended down 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)