BRIEF-Federal Bank gets members' nod for raising of capital through issuance of securities
* Gets members' nod for raising of capital through issuance of securities
MUMBAI May 9The Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday as renewed concerns about the euro zone battered riskier assets, setting up the prospect of continued intervention from the central bank.
The rupee was at 53.54/55 to the dollar in early trades versus its Tuesday close of 53.12/13.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Gets members' nod for raising of capital through issuance of securities
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: