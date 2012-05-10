* Rupee recovers from record closing low on Wedns.
* RBI measures boost rupee, but cuts gains later in day
* Outlook for local currency still seen weak
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 10 The Indian rupee recovered on
Thursday from a record closing low hit the previous session
after the central bank announced measures to boost dollar
liquidity and ease intraday rupee volatility.
However, the local unit gave up a chunk of its gains against
the dollar as traders doubted the measures, including requiring
exporters to convert half their foreign exchange holdings into
rupees, would be enough to prevent more falls in the local
unit.
On top of that, the Reserve Bank of India was suspected of
having intervened in the afternoon session, continuing its
active dollar sales in markets since last week.
"INR will get some respite from these measures, but is
unlikely to reverse trend. RBI knows this and, at best, wants to
manage the adjustment, otherwise it would not have allowed the
INR to adjust as much as it has," said Rajeev Malik, senior
economist at CLSA in Singapore.
He expects the rupee to fall further to 55 to the dollar.
The rupee settled at 53.44/45 to the dollar, after
it had closed at 52.82/83 on Wednesday, a record closing low.
The currency is still within sight of a record low of 54.30 hit
in December.
The rupee has been caught in a maelstrom of domestic
factors, including a widening current account deficit, and more
recent global ones such as the fears over the euro-zone.
That's preventing any significantly rallies in the currency.
On Thursday, USD/INR had fallen to as low as 52.95 soon after
the RBI announcement, but then reversed course.
"RBI is doing all it could to protect rupee weakness beyond
54," said J. Moses Harding, head of asset liability committee at
IndusInd Bank.
Harding added the "underlying trend for rupee continues to
stay bearish into short term till fundamental concerns are out
of the way."
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 53.75.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 53.61 on a total volume of $6.17 billion.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayan; Editing by Rafael
Nam)