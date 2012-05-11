* Rupee's posts sixth consecutive weekly loss
* March factory output decline adds to econ worries
* RBI says to continue targeting FX volatility
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 11 The Indian rupee fell on Friday,
posting its longest weekly losing streak since the 2008 global
financial crisis, after data showing a contraction in factory
output for March added to worries about the country's economic
outlook.
The rupee remains within sight of a record low of 54.30
against the dollar hit in December, having fallen for six
consecutive weeks, its longest losing streak since a string of
11 weekly losses in late 2008.
Worries about India's fiscal challenges and its growth
outlook are combining with concerns about foreign outflows,
resulting in a toxic mix.
The central bank has tried to stem the falls with frequent
interventions -- though no definitive signs of dollar selling
emerged on Friday -- and measures such as Thursday's order for
exporters to convert half of their forex holdings into rupees.
However, traders do not think the Reserve Bank of India will
be successful for long. Markets only felt a muted impact after a
deputy governor at the central bank said it will continue to
target volatility in currencies and appeared to open the door
for potential rate cuts.
"Foreigners are looking at the trade deficit rather than the
possibility of rate cuts. We see no major appreciation for the
rupee," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex
trading at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The rupee ended at 53.63/64 to the dollar, after it
had closed at 53.44/45 on Thursday. It fell 0.3 percent for the
week.
Nayar expects the rupee to trade in 52.50-54 range to the
dollar in the near term, given the prospect of more central bank
action.
Factory data contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday. The data is
notoriously volatile, but is an important print for economic
activity.
Also weighing on the rupee on Friday was the continued fall
in stocks, which notched their fourth consecutive daily loss.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 53.94.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 53.80 on a total volume of $4.32 billion.
