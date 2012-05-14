US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed; Comey awaited
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI May 14 The Indian rupee closed at a new provisional record closing low of 53.9750 to the dollar as global risk aversion spiked and as higher-than-expecteD domestic inflation data hit stocks by lowering expectations for future rate cuts.
The rupee came very close to falling below the psychologically key 54-level and ended not far from the record low of 54.30 h i t in mid-December.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd