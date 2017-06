MUMBAI May 15 The Indian rupee breached the psychological 54 mark to the dollar on Tuesday after ending at a record closing low in the previous session as the euro slumped to a four-month low because of the continued political impasse in Greece.

The rupee was at 54.04/05 to the dollar in early trade versus its Monday close of 53.9750. That puts the rupee near its life-time low of 54.30 in mid-December.

Dealers will closely watch for any central bank intervention to protect the level. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)