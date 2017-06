MUMBAI May 15 India's central bank sold dollars in early trade via state-run banks on Tuesday, sharply strengthening the rupee as it approched its life-time lows, four traders said.

"It seems like a massive intervention," a chief dealer with a state-run bank said.

The rupee was last trading at 53.73/74 after falling as low as 54.15 soon after the open of trade, near its its record low of 54.30 to the dollar in mid-December. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)