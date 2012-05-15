(Adds quotes, details, levels)
MUMBAI May 15 The Indian rupee strengthened
sharply on Tuesday from a near record low against the dollar
after the central bank stepped in with what dealers called
"massive" intervention, signalling an intent to defend the
beleaguered domestic currency.
The Reserve Bank of India is believed to have intervened
aggressively this month as the rupee moved steadily towards its
all-time low driven by a mixture of worsening global risk
aversion and concerns about India's fiscal and economic
challenges.
The interventions have been accompanied by surprise measures
such as forcing exporters to convert half of their foreign
currencies in their accounts.
Besides, the RBI announced on Monday it would purchase bonds
via open market operations at the end of the week, its second
weekly OMO, which analysts widely interpret as intended to
offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its dollar sales.
"RBI will keep up the intervention though ongoing Greek
impasse and broad dollar strength will keep USD/INR biased for
gains," said Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecast Pte in
Singapore, adding that the central bank will defend the 54
rupees per dollar level.
"As a backstop to alleviate liquidity strain, OMOs could
become more frequent."
The Indian rupee dropped as low as 54.15 to the
dollar soon after the day's opening trade, not far from a record
low of 54.30 to the dollar hit in mid-December. It closed at
53.9750 on Monday.
However, the central bank was soon seen stepping in with
dollar sales via state-run banks, s harply pushing down USD/INR,
which was last trading at 53.85/8650 after hitting as low as
53.50.
"It seems like a massive intervention," a chief dealer with
a state-run bank said.
The OMO announcement sent bond yields lower, with the
benchmark 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at
8.48 percent.
Analysts are split about whether the central bank can
continue to defend the currency, but in the near term, they say
the RBI is looking to keep USD/INR below 54.
"RBI's action was very clear and concerted. It won't
tolerate rupee weakness beyond 54.30 levels, possibly even 54
levels," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Writing by
Rafael Nam; editing by Malini Menon)