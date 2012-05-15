* USD/INR falls from near record high on RBI intervention
* RBI seen defending 54-level; analysts split abt sucess
* Bond yields fall as RBI buys debt to offset FX actions
(Adds quotes, details, closing levels)
By Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 15 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Tuesday from a near record low against the dollar after the
central bank stepped in with what various dealers described as
"massive" intervention, signalling an intent to defend the
beleaguered domestic currency.
Some dealers said the dollar sales via state-run banks was
to the tune of $400-$500 million, and continues a pattern of
aggressive interventions this month as the rupee has threatened
to touch a record low of 54.30 hit in December.
Traders widely believe the Reserve Bank of India is looking
to defend the psychologically key level of 54, which the rupee
breached early on Tuesday morning by falling to as low as 54.15
to the dollar, sparking the central bank action.
A worsening global risk environment and concerns about
India's fiscal and economic challenges have pounded the local
currency, forcing the Reserve Bank of India to also adopt
surprise measures such as forcing exporters to convert half of
their foreign currencies in their accounts.
The RBI is offsetting the impact on rupee liquidity from its
dollar sales by purchasing bonds via open market operations. On
Monday it said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees in debt on
Friday, its second such action in as many weeks.
"RBI will keep up the intervention though ongoing Greek
impasse and broad dollar strength will keep USD/INR biased for
gains," said Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecast Pte in
Singapore.
"As a backstop to alleviate liquidity strain, OMOs could
become more frequent."
The Indian rupee ended at 53.79 to the dollar,
above a session high of 53.5 but below its 53.9750 close on
Monday.
Analysts have doubts about whether the RBI can continue to
succeed in defending the rupee in the face of steep global risk
aversion and a lack of confidence in India's fiscal standing.
A Reuters poll out on Tuesday showed respondents were split
about whether the measures taken so far by the central bank
would be effective in stemming the falls of the rupee.
"RBI is looking to contain any panic in INR by intervention
and we expect this to go on 'til political developments in
Europe see stability," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign
currency trading at HDFC Bank.
Despite the interventions, the RBI is mindful of liquidity,
given the severe cash crunch in the banking system, which has
sent repo borrowings to above 1 trillion rupees regularly since
late April.
Its OMO announcement on Monday sent bond yields lower on
Tuesday, with the benchmark 2021 bond yields
ending down 2 basis points at 8.50 percent.
Interest rate swaps eased as well. The 1-year
settled down 1 basis points to 8.03 percent and the 5-year
fell 3 basis points to 7.45 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)