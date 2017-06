MUMBAI May 16 The Indian rupee hit a new five-month low on Wednesday, falling below the previous session low of 54.15 to the dollar and fast approaching a record low of 54.30 hit in December as global risk aversion intensified.

Most traders cited no central bank intervention yet, though a a few dealers said the RBI might have sold mildly around 54.10 levels.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)