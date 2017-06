MUMBAI May 16 The Indian rupee hit a new lifetime low on Wednesday as global risk aversion and weak local fundamentals weighed on the local unit.

The rupee hit 54.31 to the dollar, breaching slightly past 54.30, its previous low in mid-December.

The central bank has been intervening in the market, dealers said, but been unable to curb the rupee's fall.

Shares also extended their falls, with India's main index down 2 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)