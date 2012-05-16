* Falls to 54.52 per dollar, pushes past last low in Dec
* Global risk aversion gives currency push lower
* Adds to concerns about fiscal, current account deficits
* Finance Minister seeks austerity measures
(Restructures, updates closing price)
By Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 16 The Indian rupee slumped to a
record low against the dollar on Wednesday as the global risk
aversion added pressure on a currency already under fire from
the country's current account and fiscal deficits.
The rupee, the worst performing emerging market
currency in Asia since March 1, is facing further losses as
India struggles with a slew of additional economic challenges,
including sliding growth.
Investors are also showing little faith in the government's
ability to meet its fiscal targets and solve its economic
challenges, critical stumbling blocks for a country that needs
the capital to shore up its twin deficits.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee pledged on Wednesday to
take action to boost "fiscal consolidation", but said no
measures had been worked out, reinforcing these market concerns.
The worries about India's outlook are overwhelming the
Reserve Bank of India's ability to defend the local currency,
despite repeated interventions and a rash of other measures
targeting deposits and exporters.
"It is very hard for the central bank to turn the currency
around," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, an economist for Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"Without doubt, the investors are looking for steps from the
government in terms of structural reforms, be it in the form of
news on goods and services tax or the direct tax code or some
measures that might encourage infrastructure investments."
The rupee fell to a record low of 54.52 to the dollar, well
below its previous record low of 54.30 hit in December.
Analysts expect the rupee, which ended trade at 54.51, to
remain under pressure, given the continued concerns that Greece
may pull out of the euro zone and the challenges at home.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed analysts expect the rupee
to hover near record lows against the dollar for the next month
or so, despite already falling nearly 10 percent since its 2012
peak in February.
"Unfortunately for the rupee, this is not a great
environment to run a current account deficit and thus be reliant
on capital inflows from foreign lenders," said Sean Callow, a
senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in Sydney.
"I suspect only radical steps by RBI - or sudden action by
foreign central banks and/or G20 - will stop a push through 55
and quite possible higher," he said, referring to the
dollar/rupee exchange rate.
ANALYSTS BLAME THE BUDGET
Many analysts blame the start of the rupee's fall on the
federal budget for fiscal 2013 unveiled in mid-March, which
proposed a deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic
product that generated market skepticism.
The government also included a controversial set of taxation
proposals for foreign investors.
Capital flows into Indian debt and equities turned negative
in April, with a net $926.8 million leaving the country, down
from a peak of $7.2 billion in net purchases in February.
Mukherjee's promise of austerity measures on Wednesday
failed to convince investors, especially as policy making is
expected to stall in the run-up to general elections in 2014.
"The government has been only talking about fiscal
consolidation but there are no steps at all, nothing being done
to reduce the fiscal deficit," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief
economist at Bank of Baroda.
The RBI thus faces a steep battle in defending the currency,
even as a weaker rupee threatens to push up inflation, though
traders say they do not rule out more aggressive actions.
"The RBI is aware of the situation. We have taken steps and
will take further steps if necessary," said RBI deputy governor
H.R. Khan at the sidelines of a summit of South Asian
Association for Regional Cooperation in Nepal.
Liquidity would be a concern, though the central bank is
expected to step up bond purchases via open market operations
should it sell dollars more aggressively in markets.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Rafael Nam;
Editing by Aradhana Aravindan, Neil Fullick and Ron Popeski)