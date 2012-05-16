* Rupee slumps to new life low of 54.52 to dollar

* Traders say RBI intervened via state-run banks

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, May 16 The Indian rupee slumped to a life low on Wednesday on a wave of global risk aversion amid worries over domestic fiscal and economic challenges.

The battered Indian currency, the worst performer among emerging markets since March, is poised for more weakness in the near term unless the authorities step in with specific measures, analysts and dealers said.

The central bank is looking at re-opening a special window to sell dollars directly to state-run oil firms, Bloomberg-UTV channel reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources, a move that will help reduce the downward pressure on the rupee.

The central bank had opened such a dollar tap during the global financial crisis of 2008. Oil companies are among the biggest dollar purchasers in the domestic market.

Traders said that the RBI may also consider some curbs on currency futures trading to reduce speculative activity.

Currency futures trading in India has become hugely popular, with volumes having risen to an average daily $3 billion-$4 billion in less than four years of launch.

Speculators can place bets in currency futures unlike over-the-counter forwards where underlying documentation is required.

"I think the rupee is likely to touch 56 to the dollar by June-end. As of now, the only support can come from the Reserve Bank of India. There is no dollar supply in the market and exporters are not selling," said Deepak Kundu, dealer FX and rates, ING Vysya in Mumbai.

The rupee slumped to a new life low of 54.52 to the dollar, surpassing its previous low of 54.30 hit in mid-December. It settled at 54.51 as against Tuesday's close of 53.79.

Dealers suspected some central bank intervention via state-run banks in early trade.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday, however, showed that analysts expect the rupee to gradually start rising against the dollar and trade around 50 per dollar by March 2013.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 54.91.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 54.62 on a total volume of $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)