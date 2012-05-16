* Rupee slumps to new life low of 54.52 to dollar
* Traders say RBI intervened via state-run banks
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 16 The Indian rupee slumped to a
life low on Wednesday on a wave of global risk aversion amid
worries over domestic fiscal and economic challenges.
The battered Indian currency, the worst performer among
emerging markets since March, is poised for more weakness in the
near term unless the authorities step in with specific measures,
analysts and dealers said.
The central bank is looking at re-opening a special window
to sell dollars directly to state-run oil firms, Bloomberg-UTV
channel reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources, a
move that will help reduce the downward pressure on the rupee.
The central bank had opened such a dollar tap during the
global financial crisis of 2008. Oil companies are among the
biggest dollar purchasers in the domestic market.
Traders said that the RBI may also consider some curbs on
currency futures trading to reduce speculative activity.
Currency futures trading in India has become hugely popular,
with volumes having risen to an average daily $3 billion-$4
billion in less than four years of launch.
Speculators can place bets in currency futures unlike
over-the-counter forwards where underlying documentation is
required.
"I think the rupee is likely to touch 56 to the dollar by
June-end. As of now, the only support can come from the Reserve
Bank of India. There is no dollar supply in the market and
exporters are not selling," said Deepak Kundu, dealer FX and
rates, ING Vysya in Mumbai.
The rupee slumped to a new life low of 54.52 to the
dollar, surpassing its previous low of 54.30 hit in
mid-December. It settled at 54.51 as against Tuesday's close of
53.79.
Dealers suspected some central bank intervention via
state-run banks in early trade.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday, however, showed that analysts
expect the rupee to gradually start rising against the dollar
and trade around 50 per dollar by March 2013.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 54.91.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 54.62 on a total volume of $6.5 billion.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)