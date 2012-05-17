* Rupee slumps to new life low of 54.60/dollar
* RBI intervenes to defend currency
* Central bank action key for rupee in near term
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 17 The Indian rupee hit a record low
against the dollar for a second session in a row on Thursday as
global risk assets remained largely under pressure, leading the
central bank to intervene again, according to traders.
Though global risk assets avoided the steep falls seen in
the previous session, the mood remained grim given the political
uncertainty in Greece and the challenges at home.
How aggressively the Reserve Bank of India defends the
currency will be key in the near-term.
On Wednesday, the central bank had intervened in the morning
but was then seen largely in the sidelines as the rupee broke
below the previous record low hit in December, but that changed
on Thursday after the currency again hit an all-time low.
"India has already had one failed attempt to prevent record
highs on USD/INR and will need to try harder to avoid a test of
55.00," Westpac Bank said in a note.
The rupee slumped to a new life low of 54.60 to the
dollar, surpassing the previous session low of 54.52. The RBI
stepped in to prevent a wider rout, multiple dealers said.
The cross settled at 54.48/49, in range with Wednesday's
close of 54.49/50, as per State Bank of India data.
Dealers said liquidity was thin in the forex market with
bid-ask quotes often wide.
Local stocks ended mildly positive with the benchmark index
up 0.25 percent, but that was a fraction of earlier
stronger gains.
The Reserve Bank of India has already taken steps like
asking banks to sell half of the foreign currencies in their
accounts, as well as raising the interest ceiling that local
banks can offer to overseas Indians for their forex accounts.
Possible next steps by RBI may be opening a dollar tap
directly for state-run oil companies.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 54.83.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 54.59 on a total volume of $4.4 billion.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)