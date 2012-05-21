MUMBAI May 21 The Indian rupee was broadly flat against the dollar on Monday tracking a mild recovery in risk assets after G8 leaders over the weekend backed keeping Greece in the euro zone and vowed to take all steps needed to combat financial turmoil.

The rupee was last trading at 54.42/45, unchanged against its Friday close of 54.42/44.

The currency had hit a new life low of 54.91 on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)