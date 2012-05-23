(Corrects spelling of city in paragraph 11 to Mussoorie)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI May 23 The Indian rupee dropped to a
record low against the dollar on Wednesday, sparking mild
intervention from a central bank seen by traders as reluctant to
be more aggressive against such a strong down trend.
The rupee touched the symbolically significant
level of 56 to the dollar as concerns about the euro zone prompt
global risk aversion and expose India's domestic
vulnerabilities, most prominently a widening current account
deficit and sluggish policy reforms.
The rupee has now fallen more than 5 percent this year
against the dollar to make it the worst-performing Asian
currency monitored daily by Reuters. It has dropped more than 13
percent from its 2012 high reached in February.
Currency traders say the slide in the rupee in recent
sessions has been made easier by a cautious Reserve Bank of
India, the central bank, which has refrained from heavy dollar
selling.
"If there is global risk aversion, how can the RBI defend
the currency? The conditions prevailing are such that the fall
in the rupee is justified," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign
exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
However, inaction carries dangers of its own, traders said,
because it would deepen an impression of a central bank that is
unwilling to take action. It does have measures to hand, such as
selling dollars to oil importers, they said.
Still, it is important for the central bank to intervene in
the market from time to time to be able to stem any steep fall,
C. Rangarajan, the chairman of the prime minister's economic
advisory council, told television channel CNBC-TV18.
"Sometimes markets always have a tendency to overshoot. I
think if the impression goes that it will not intervene at all,
it will have an adverse impact," Rangarajan said.
The drop on Wednesday to 56 per dollar marked the sixth
consecutive day that the currency had hit a record low. The
central bank's intervention, which dealers described as mild,
was the first since Thursday.
The currency was weighed down by relentless dollar demand
from oil importers and other companies.
Traders are looking ahead to an RBI board meeting scheduled
for Thursday in the northern Indian city of Mussoorie, although
the central bank tends not to make major announcements following
such meetings.
The central bank has taken several measures to stem the
rupee's slide, including raising deposit rates for non-resident
Indians and forcing exporters to convert half of their foreign
currency holdings into rupees, but none has had any notable
imp a ct.
The central bank has shied away from action that traders
believe would make a significant difference, including most
immediately selling dollars directly to oil importers.
Nomura argues such a move would reduce market dollar demand
by $8.8 billion per month, or the average monthly value of
petroleum and crude imports in the last fiscal year.
However, such a move would expose the central bank to
greater market risk and erode its already diminishing stockpile
of dollars.
Some observers expressed sympathy with the RBI's position,
given stronger actions carry their own risks.
"There are costs associated with each response and these in
any case will only be stop-gap measures that won't address the
underlying macro imbalances including the unsustainably large CA
(current account) deficit," CLSA economist Rajeev Malik wrote in
a recent note.
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Writing by Rafael
Nam; Editing by Tony Munroe)