* Inflation below expectations; core WPI steady
* Split views on whether RBI will cut rates rates
* Global risk factors key for rupee in week ahead
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 16 The Indian rupee fell for the
seventh session in nine on Monday, tracking declines in domestic
shares after data showing steady core inflation cast doubts
about whether the central bank will lower interest rates this
month.
India said headline wholesale price inflation slowed to its
lowest level in five months in June, but core inflation was
estimated to have risen 4.85 percent from a year ago, steady
from levels in May.
Though bond yields dropped on the headline inflation fall,
traders appeared split about whether the Reserve Bank of India
will cut interest rates at its July 31 policy review, especially
since lower-than-expected rainfalls during the monsoon season
raise worries about higher food prices.
The rupee had slumped late last month to a record low
against the dollar because of concerns about India's fiscal and
economic outlooks, and a rate cut from the RBI would help
improve sentiment.
"Any sign that inflation pressures are easing in India is
welcome by the market, as in theory at least, it gives the RBI
more room to potentially cut rates in the period ahead," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior forex strategist with Westpac in
Singapore.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 55.31/32
p er dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus
its previous close of 55.14/15 on Friday.
The local unit had started stronger, but retreated as
domestic equities faltered, with the BSE benchmark index
falling 0.6 percent.
Traders said the losses in the euro on continued
concerns about euro zone debt and high peripheral bond yields,
also hurt demand for risk.
With two weeks to go until the RBI review, FX markets are
likely to take their cues from global risk factors.
Investors are also eyeing the presidential elections on July
19, given widespread expectations the government plans to revive
long stalled policy reforms soon after.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forwards
were trading at 55.46 versus 55.22 previously.
In the currency futures market, the most traded near-month
contracts on the National Stock Exchange, MCX-SX and United
Stock Exchange all closed around 55.3550 with the total volume
at around $5.6 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)