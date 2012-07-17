By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday
as the dollar weakened ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's
appearance before the U.S. Congress, though greenback demand
from oil companies kept a check on any sharp gains.
The dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday, as
investors braced for the possibility Ben Bernanke would hint at
U.S. monetary stimulus measures during the first day of his
two-day Congressional testimony.
A rally in the rupee from its record low of 57.32 to the
dollar late last month has stalled, with global risk factors
likely to determine the direction for the local currency in the
near term, traders said.
"There was bidding from oil firms, but overall sentiment was
dollar negative. As usual, the market is expecting something
positive from Bernanke," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior
forex dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.1250/1450 per dollar, stronger than its Monday's close of
55.31/32.
Traders said the dollar demand from oil firms was easily
supplied for by banks looking to sell ahead of any further
weakening of the dollar in the near-term.
Oil companies are the largest buyers of dollars in the
domestic currency market.
"I expect a range of 54.50 to 55.50 on the dollar/rupee in
the near-term," Chittiprolu said.
Domestic factors could also come into play for the rupee.
Traders are awaiting the presidential elections on Thursday,
given widespread expectations the government will announce
long-stalled economic reforms afterwards, in what could boost
foreign investor sentiment and flows into Indian markets.
On the economic front, weaker-than-expected rainfalls during
the monsoon period are raising worries about inflationary
pressures and the potential impact on rural consumption.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.36 while the three-month was at 55.96.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near month
contracts on the National Stock Exchange, MCX-SX and United
Stock Exchange, all closed around 55.18 with a total volume of
around $5.2 billion.
