* Rupee hits 56.44 in session, lowest since June 29
* Hopes for diesel price hike dented; other reforms seen in
doubt
* Rupee recovers tracking late euro gain on ECB policymaker
comments
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 25 The Indian rupee fell for a
fourth successive session on Wednesday on growing worries of a
government dithering despite mounting fiscal and economic
challenges, although a late recovery in the euro helped offset
most losses.
A senior oil ministry official told reporters on Wednesday a
hike in fuel prices was unlikely before September, denting hopes
the government would push for policy reforms in the window
between presidential elections last week and the start of
parliament's monsoon session in early August.
Raising fuel prices, especially diesel, is seen key to
reduce the government's fiscal subsidy burden, as are other
steps such as opening up multi-brand retail and aviation to
foreign investors.
Hopes for policy reforms had shored up confidence in the
rupee since it hit a record low against the dollar in late June,
and have led foreign investors to buy a net 98.2 billion rupees
($1.75 billion) in domestic stocks so far this month.
"We are not seeing any concomitant measures by the
government. Unless the economy does well, I do not see inflows
sustaining," said M. Natarajan, head of treasury at Scotiabank
in Mumbai.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.16/17
per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, not far
from its close of 56.12/13 on Tuesday.
Three-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were trading at 57.23, not far off the record low of
57.32 hit on June 22. The one-month contract was around 56.52.
The spot rupee had earlier fallen to as low of 56.44, its
lowest level in nearly a month.
The recovery came after the euro rebounded from a
two-year low against the dollar after European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny said he could see grounds for giving
the euro zone bailout fund a banking licence.
Month-end dollar demand from oil companies, already seen on
Wednesday, is expected to increase in the week ahead, and could
further pressure the rupee.
"The rupee will continue to depreciate this week on defense
and oil import related dollar payments," said Aurobinda Prasad,
head of research for currency and commodity at Karvy Comtrade.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange all closed at around 56.19,
with the total traded volume at around $5.8 billion.
($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)