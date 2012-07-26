* Rupee rises 1.2 pct, biggest gain in 2 weeks
* Euro rallies; ECB's Draghi signals action to defend euro
zone
* Rupee outlook still weak; policy reforms key
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 26 The Indian rupee rose on
Thursday, posting its biggest gain in two weeks after a sharp
recovery in the euro and hopes of more monetary easing by the
Federal Reserve spurred dollar selling from companies with long
positions.
Global risk assets rose sharply after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever necessary to
preserve the euro, including acting to lower high government
borrowing costs.
The comments sparked big unwinding of long dollar positions
from companies and interbank traders, as they looked to cut
their losses, according to domestic dealers.
However, the near-term outlook for the Indian unit still
looks weak as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to
hold off on fuel subsidy and retail reforms because of renewed
opposition from party colleagues and coalition allies.
Hopes for fiscal reforms and other measures such as opening
up the aviation and multi-brand retail sectors had been a major
reason behind the rupee's rally from its record low of 57.32 hit
in late June.
"The time for expectation is over. If the government does
not act, the rupee will get hurt," said Ramit Bhasin, head
markets-India and South East Asia at RBS.
Bhasin added the rupee could rise sharply towards 50 to the
dollar if the government acts boldly on diesel reforms by
raising prices by 6-9 rupees a litre.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.52/53
per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, marking
a 1.2 percent gain from its close of 56.16/17 on Wednesday.
The rupee rose to as high 55.5150 against the dollar in the
session, the strongest since July 20.
Month-end dollar demand from oil companies could pressure
the rupee in the next several sessions, while traders are also
looking forward to the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on
Tuesday.
A Reuters poll showed 19 out of 20 analysts polled by
Reuters expect the RBI to hold rates steady, potentially denting
sentiment for the rupee given the negative impact on domestic
stocks and the worries it could create about India's faltering
economic growth.
Still, longer-term, the bearishness that had hit the rupee
appeared to be fading.
A client survey by RBS showed that market participants
expect USD/INR to fall to 54 or below by December, while 58
percent of market participants believe the market is 'neutral'
on the cross and 27 percent say the market is short.
Three-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were trading at 56.54, while the one-month contract was around
55.88.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.57,
with the total traded volume at around $6.9 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)