* Rupee ends at 59.34/35 vs 59.31/32 Tuesday close
* India relaxes FDI rules in various industries
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee posted slight
falls on Wednesday as continued dollar demand from importers
eroded early gains from the government's decision to relax
foreign direct investment rules in various sectors.
The central bank was suspected selling dollars in late trade
via state-run banks from around 59.50 levels to push up the
rupee, several dealers said.
The rupee's weakness, in spite of strong steps taken by the
Reserve Bank of India late on Monday to support the currency,
shows demand for dollars remains strong, overriding the central
bank's attempt to stamp down on speculation.
India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on
Tuesday in a broad swath of industries including telecoms, to
prop up a sliding currency and increase confidence about the
record high current account deficit.
Yet, investors feel that such measures will take time to
take effect and would not yield immediate inflows.
"The rupee has barely gained since the central bank's steps
and the government's FDI measures. The reversal of tide can
happen when real flows come into the market through an overseas
bond sale," said Param Sarma, chief executive at NSP Forex.
"The RBI can also look at directly supplying dollars to oil
refiners to take out a bit of supply," he said.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.34/35
per dollar, against its previous close of 59.31/32. It rose to
59.05 in early trade on the government's steps but later fell to
as low as 59.57.
The rupee has gained only 0.9 percent since the close of
trade on Monday after which the central bank resorted to
indirect monetary tightening, but the bonds and rate markets
have been roiled.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.69 while the three-month was at
60.53.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.60 with a total traded volume of $2.6 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)