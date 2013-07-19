* Rupee ends at 59.35/36 vs 59.67/68 Thursday close
* PM Singh says RBI can withdraw measures if short-term
pressures ease
* Short positions in INR increase - Reuters poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 19 The Indian rupee gained on
Friday after the central bank was rumoured intervening late in
the session to support a currency that had floundered and been
on the verge of wiping out all gains since policymakers'
measures to drain liquidity.
The currency gained 0.3 percent for the week, marking its
second consecutive weekly gain, even as traders said the Reserve
Bank of India's measures to raise short-term interest rates to
support the rupee unveiled late on Monday have not yet had a
meaningful impact.
Concerns have risen about the success of the steps after the
government cancelled a treasury bill sale and the central bank
had to reject most bids at a special bond sale as investors
demanded higher yields.
At least the rupee drew some solace from Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's comments that the RBI can withdraw measures
once short term pressures ease.
"RBI will clearly not give up the vigil. They are trying to
achieve a balance between demand and supply," said Satyajit
Kanjilal, chief executive at ForexServe.
He said the rupee has a key resistance at 58.80 to the
dollar which, if breached, may see a move to 57.30 levels.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.35/36
per dollar, against its previous close of 59.67/68. For the
week, it ended 0.3 percent higher.
The central bank seems to have adopted a pattern of
intervening in late trades in recent sessions, dealers said.
"Maximum impact with minimum effort," a dealer summed it up.
Bond yields posted their worst week in four-and-a-half years
with yields rising 40 basis points, roiled by the RBI's steps.
Short positions in the rupee increased during the past two
weeks despite authorities' steps to stabilise the currency, a
Reuters poll showed.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.76 while the three-month was at
60.58.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.53 with a total traded volume of $2 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)