US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
(Repeats to add to alert)
MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Thursday, falling past 65 to a dollar, continuing its sharp slide among emerging market currencies after the Federal Reserve minutes hinted that the United States may start tapering its stimulus as early as next month.
The currency fell to as low as 65.04 to a dollar, breaching its previous low of 64.5450 hit on Wednesday. It had closed onshore trading at 64.11/12. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: