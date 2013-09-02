MUMBAI, Sept 2 The Indian rupee snapped two sessions of gains to end weaker on Monday as a slowing economy added to concerns about foreign investors exiting the country.

Dealers said foreign banks were large dollar buyers in the day, likely on behalf of their custodial clients.

The rupee ended at 66.00/01 per dollar as against Friday's close of 65.70/71.

