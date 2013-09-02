US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq lifted by energy, discretionary stocks
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, Sept 2 The Indian rupee snapped two sessions of gains to end weaker on Monday as a slowing economy added to concerns about foreign investors exiting the country.
Dealers said foreign banks were large dollar buyers in the day, likely on behalf of their custodial clients.
The rupee ended at 66.00/01 per dollar as against Friday's close of 65.70/71.
For a detailed report, see (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed key legislations, putting Asia's third-largest economy on course to launch a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from July.
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry