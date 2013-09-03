MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's central bank was suspected of selling dollars vis state-run banks after the rupee fell to as much as 68.12 to a dollar on geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade, three dealers told Reuters.

The rupee recovered to 67.90/94 to the dollar after the suspected intervention. It had closed at 66.00/01 on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)