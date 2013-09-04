MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Indian rupee closed in on its record low on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve roiled risk assets.

At 0330 GMT, the rupee was changing hands at 68.31/32 to the dollar against 67.63/64 last close. It fell to a record low of 68.85 last week.

Bond yields rose 9 basis points to 8.67 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)